The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,394,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $36,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 458.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Williams Companies by 35.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

