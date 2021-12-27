Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives $42.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Thryv alerts:

Shares of THRY stock traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $41.50. 11,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.03. Thryv has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $41.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Thryv had a return on equity of 88.76% and a net margin of 18.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thryv will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the second quarter valued at about $833,000. Samjo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Thryv by 67.8% during the second quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $2,194,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter worth about $11,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.