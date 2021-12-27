TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$153.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on X. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other TMX Group news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at C$79,800,000.

TSE X opened at C$127.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$133.62. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$120.13 and a 52 week high of C$145.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$232.25 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 7.0300003 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.68%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

