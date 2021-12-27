Trabzonspor Fan Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.73 Million (TRA)

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $4.98 or 0.00010015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $1.68 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00303363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

Buying and Selling Trabzonspor Fan Token

