Tranchess Price Reaches $1.99 (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Tranchess has a total market capitalization of $105.28 million and approximately $38.91 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00003852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,258.26 or 0.99200073 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00033920 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $767.12 or 0.01484601 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,896,006 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.