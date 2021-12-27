Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $195.85 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.85.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

TT opened at $197.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.06. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $137.98 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,174,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,120,000 after buying an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

