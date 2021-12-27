Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Transcat stock opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Transcat by 30.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Transcat during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 140.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

