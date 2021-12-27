Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,602 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $134,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

DIS stock opened at $153.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

