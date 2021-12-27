Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $52.79 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amgen were worth $52,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 87,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 10.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 255,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $223.79 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

