Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,130 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN opened at $187.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.57 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

