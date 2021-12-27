Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,329,770 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,329,770 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Electric were worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $94.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.68. General Electric has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

