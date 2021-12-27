TriumphX (TRIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $566,616.00

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TriumphX has a total market cap of $16.71 million and $566,616.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00047192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TriumphX Coin Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

