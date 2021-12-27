Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,107 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trupanion by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Trupanion by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 22,813 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

TRUP stock traded up $1.49 on Monday, hitting $135.09. 8,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,636. Trupanion has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.87 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

