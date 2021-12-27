Truxt Investmentos Ltda. Acquires Shares of 43,100 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras makes up about 0.1% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBR. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,698,957,000. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,187.3% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 15,094,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,922,353 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,439,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,200 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,019,961 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 6,923,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,487 shares in the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBR opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.381 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBR. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

