Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 633,677 shares.The stock last traded at $4.02 and had previously closed at $3.90.

TKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.97.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

