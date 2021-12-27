Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 33,825 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,825 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after buying an additional 32,063 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average of $149.68. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.13. The company has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

