Two Harbors Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

Two Harbors Investment has decreased its dividend by 75.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Two Harbors Investment has a payout ratio of 81.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $6.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.75. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.