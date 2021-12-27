U Network Reaches One Day Volume of $44,769.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, U Network has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. U Network has a market cap of $942,358.29 and $44,769.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

