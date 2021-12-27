U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 231.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,704 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $5,042,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,253,000 after purchasing an additional 62,246 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 27,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

USB stock opened at $56.31 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

