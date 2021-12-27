U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 45,650 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $11.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.03. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.70.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.44 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

Alliance Resource Partners LP is a natural resource company, which produces and markets coal to United States utilities and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, Minerals, and Other & Corporate. The Illinois Basin segment is comprised of Webster County coal’s Dotiki mining complex, Gibson mining complex, which includes the Gibson north mine and the Gibson south project, Hopkins County coal’s Elk Creek mining complex, White County coal’s Pattiki mining complex, Warrior’s mining complex, River View’s mining complex, the Sebree property and certain properties of Alliance Resource Properties and ARP Sebree LLC.

