U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,250 Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 18.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $141.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $143.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.83.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

