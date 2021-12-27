U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 11,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 42,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $75.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

