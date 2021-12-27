U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $572,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WTS stock opened at $188.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.74. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

