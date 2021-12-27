U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.75, for a total transaction of $2,747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,115,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,432 shares of company stock valued at $36,525,293. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $211.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of -225.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.42. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

