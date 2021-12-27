UBS Group Increases CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $69.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $65.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMS. Bank of America lowered CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.44.

CMS stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 20.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,472,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,925,000 after purchasing an additional 250,920 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

