Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Trimmed by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.37 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.93 and a 1 year high of $417.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.04.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.