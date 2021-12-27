Ultra Trading 28.2% Higher This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $494.36 million and approximately $7.80 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 28.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,594.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00910023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.84 or 0.00255533 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00014997 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000910 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00011194 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003042 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,756,070 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

