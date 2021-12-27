UMA Trading 26.5% Higher Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $687.73 million and $91.46 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.59 or 0.00020529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About UMA

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,813,026 coins and its circulating supply is 64,930,374 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

