Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $14.49 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

