United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Gap Down to $44.87

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.87, but opened at $43.65. United Airlines shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 104,967 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UAL. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

