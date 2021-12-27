United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 236,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,125,000 after acquiring an additional 93,350 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 433,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,615,000 after acquiring an additional 37,292 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $212.98 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UPS. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

