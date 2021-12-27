United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 53,910 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 414,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 7.1% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $140,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $6.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $342.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,897,820. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $951.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.72 and a 200-day moving average of $345.60.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.