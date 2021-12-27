United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 8,650 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,476 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Illumina comprises 1.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Illumina were worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,364 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $60,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Illumina by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,814 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Illumina by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 112,208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total value of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $381.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,109. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.94. The firm has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

