Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Dec 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Urban Outfitters posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $42.10.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

