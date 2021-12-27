Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,817. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $837.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

In related news, Director Bryan O. Colley acquired 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

