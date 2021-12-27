Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

UBA opened at $20.81 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.55%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 5,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $100,606.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 384,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 27,208 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the second quarter worth about $741,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

