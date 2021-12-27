Urus (URUS) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.82 Million

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Urus coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00045226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007326 BTC.

About Urus

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.