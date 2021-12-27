US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,655 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

PBF Energy stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.87) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.