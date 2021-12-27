US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,921 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,708.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 93,169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 430.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 108,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 96,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HI opened at $52.40 on Monday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

In other news, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $6,881,007.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,146 shares of company stock worth $8,246,326 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

