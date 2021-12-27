US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,436 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,436 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,740,909,000 after acquiring an additional 675,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,916,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,269,767,000 after purchasing an additional 623,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,392,475 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,059,202,000 after purchasing an additional 288,105 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,082,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $979,091,000 after purchasing an additional 272,703 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

