US Asset Management LLC Invests $246,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,091,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $166,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $1,250,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.9% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 7,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.69 and a 1 year high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

