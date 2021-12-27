US Asset Management LLC Makes New $192,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,917 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus raised their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE:TJX opened at $73.75 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.