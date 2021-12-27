US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 548.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 436,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,397,000 after acquiring an additional 369,569 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,924,000 after purchasing an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 150,336 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,175,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,859.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,170,000 after purchasing an additional 87,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.42.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $503.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $480.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.27. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $516.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.