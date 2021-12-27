USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,569 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF makes up about 2.6% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $77.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $61.87 and a 1-year high of $78.22.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

