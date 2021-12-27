USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGC. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 132.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after buying an additional 143,103 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 69.1% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $167.56 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $130.16 and a one year high of $168.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.85.

