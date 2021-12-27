USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $112.23 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $88.78 and a 52-week high of $113.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $107.86.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

