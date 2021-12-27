UserTesting Inc’s (NYSE:USER) Quiet Period To Expire on December 27th

UserTesting’s (NYSE:USER) quiet period will expire on Monday, December 27th. UserTesting had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 17th. The total size of the offering was $140,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During UserTesting’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Get UserTesting alerts:

UserTesting stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.