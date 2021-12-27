Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8,193.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,980 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $85,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,001,638,000 after purchasing an additional 191,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,157,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,132,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $510,681,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax stock opened at $287.03 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $281.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.68.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.