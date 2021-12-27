Van ECK Associates Corp Has $73.35 Million Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,607 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 4.76% of MAG Silver worth $73,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in MAG Silver by 1.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MAG Silver by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in MAG Silver by 3.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in MAG Silver by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in MAG Silver by 4.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $16.81 on Monday. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.15 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

MAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

