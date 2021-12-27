Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,166,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $130,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after buying an additional 13,690,826 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth approximately $112,664,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 16.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,025,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,730,000 after buying an additional 1,440,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 83.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,867,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,251,000 after buying an additional 4,043,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.73. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.04.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

